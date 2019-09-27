Zimbabwe: Youths League Commend ED

27 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu — PF Youth League yesterday commented President Mnangagwa for standing firm in denouncing and calling for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and the West.

President Mnangagwa said illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West had slowed down the country's development and constitute an attack on human rights.

He said this while addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu said the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions at the UN summit should be commended by all progressive Zimbabweans.

"It is now upon to everyone even those in the opposition to speak with one voice to call for the immediate removal of sanctions which have crippled the country's economy.

"The majority Zimbabweans and the business community have realised that sanctions are not targeted, but affect the general populace.

"The ordinary people are feeling the impact of sanctions. There is no reason to say sanctions are targeted hence it is affecting the ordinary people," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Children
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.