Mozambique/Zimbabwe: FCP Get Warm Welcome in Mozambique

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in BEIRA, Mozambique

FC Platinum's head of delegation for their CAF Champions League match against UD Songo, Wisdom Simba, has praised their hosts for their hospitality.

The Zimbabwean delegation touched down at the Beira International Airport just before 10am yesterday aboard a chartered flight.

"We received a warm welcome and, after completing our immigration formalities, we were taken to a very standard hotel where again the staff was very friendly and brotherly," said Simba, who is the ZIFA Eastern Region vice chairman.

"I have been in constant touch with the team manager to find out if they are any outstanding things but the response has all been (good), an indication that all is in order.

"There are no such things as mind games from the hosts, at least up to now, but I honestly don't think there will be changes to their behaviour."

Simba was speaking ahead of the team's training session at a stadium that was badly affected by the devastating Cyclone Idai a few months back.

Also accompanying the team, is the entire FC Platinum executive, headed by club chairman Evans Mthombeni.

"We are expecting club directors to join us for the match on Saturday (tomorrow).

"These are the people who are actually behind the very existence of the team," said FC Platinum media relations officer, Chido Chizondo.