Nigeria: CBN's Proposed Policy for Loan Defaulters Commendable - Experts

4 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Financial experts say the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) proposed policy that will ensure that loan defaulters forfeit their deposits in other banks is commendable.

They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mr Solomon Itodo, a financial expert said the policy was a good one if it could be implemented fully and all parties involved have clearly defined roles.

It will boost lenders' confidence knowing that repayment is not tied only to accounts being operated with them.

"This, however, is dependent on the level of cooperation among banks given the level of competition for customer patronage.

"Unless there are sanctions which will apply for non compliance or access to carry out debits by the creditor from these accounts, this will just be another policy with good intentions and no real substance."

Itodo, however, said that the full provisions of the policy should be made known, otherwise erring debtors would easily circumvent it in a number of ways like operating accounts in different company names or having accounts operated by proxies.

He added that to make the policy work, accounts which should be considered as payment accounts should include personal accounts and accounts of companies with directors.

Another financial expert, Mrs Grace Audu, said it would serve as a deterrent to people who collect loan from one bank and then disappear to go start another account in another bank.

According to her, it will help to totally sanitise the system.

She also said that some banks that had folded up or had to merge with other banks ran into problems because of such customers.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.