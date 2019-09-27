Nigeria: #BBNaija - Cindy Evicted

Photo: Africa Magic
Cindy.
27 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction on Friday in the Big Brother House.

Cindy spent 89 days and nine weeks in the house.

Cindy emerged the Head of House on September 9, 2019. She joined the show four weeks after it kicked off alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam and Venita.

This is the 10th eviction and 11th live eviction show on the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

The reality show continues with the remaining housemates.

