Nigeria: BBNaija - 'Be Yourself' - Patience Ozokwor Tell Housemates

Cindy.
27 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor has advised the Big Brother Naija season four housemates to remain true to themselves after the show.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 'Mama G' said this during her visit to the house alongside actresses, Kemi Akindoju, Osas Ighadoro and Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

The visit, tagged 'Dinner with the stars', also included actors John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki and fashion designer, Mai Atafo.

Speaking to the top ten housemates, Ozokwor said, "Be yourself at all times and watch people. Don't live in a world of your own.

"Watch people as variety is the spice of life. The courage you have put into this first step, add more to it for the next step," she said.

In a question and answer session, housemates asked the stars how they could conduct themselves as celebrities when the show is over.

In response, Dakore told them to remain humble as it was an attribute lacking in the industry. She also explained the power of positive energy.

She said, "Humility is something that is lacking in the entertainment industry. Try and hold on to your humanity. Find what you love and do it a lot.

"Surround yourself with people who genuinely love you. Surround your self with good energy," she added.

Echoing her words, Ikedieze said, "Your creativity will take you far but your attitude will take you farther. Maintain a great attitude."

When housemate, Mike asked Mr Ibu how he got his job. Ibu replied, "Jobs get me. I don't get jobs. Whatever you are doing, do it well. All those things will meet you where you are."

On her part, Osas told the housemates to create respectful boundaries and not let themselves be in situations they don't want to be in.

She said, "You don't have to be in any situation you don't want to be in. It comes down to respecting yourself and being comfortable in that situation and flourishing out of it."

Meanwhile Kemi Akindoju and Mai Atafo addressed the housemates on the importance of choosing a worthwhile career path after the house instead of going for the hype.

Akindoju said, "When this is over, it is important to ask yourself what you want to be remembered for."

Also, Atafo told the housemates, "The worst thing is for you to want to do something trendy when you are out. Find something you are passionate about." (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

