South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Meets Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo

Photo: GCIS/South African Govt
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, right in February 2019 (file photo)
26 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa received former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a courtesy call today, Thursday 26 September 2019.

After a successful launch of the book, "Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa's Advantage", President Obasanjo, who is a co-author of the book, presented a copy to President Ramaphosa today.

The book is authored by Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa; President Obasanjo; Jeffrey Herbst, a celebrated Africanist, and Tendai Biti, former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe.

President Ramaphosa thanked the former President for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa.

The two leaders also used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in South Africa. In the meeting, the leaders engaged on misconceptions created about the situation in South Africa that gave the impression that Nigerian nationals in particular had been victimised. No loss of life was reported among Nigerian nationals in South Africa during this period.

Former President Obasanjo expressed his sincere appreciation of President Ramaphosa's recent appointment of a team of Special Envoys who have in the past few days visited a number of fellow African states to deliver a message from the President regarding the incidents of violence.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
President Cyril Ramaphosa Meets Nigeria's Obasanjo
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
300 More Nigerians Repatriated from South Africa Over Attacks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.