Gambia: OIC - Secretariat Gets New Leadership After Several Resignations

The Gambia OIC secretariat has appointed Chief and Deputy Chief Executive Officers after the resignations of the substantive occupants of the positions August and early September 2019.

A release from the OIC Secretariat confirms the appointment of their Top officials by President Barrow.

Yankuba Dibba is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) replacing Lamin J. Sanneh who tendered his resignation in August 2019. Essa Bokarr Sey, who was the spokesperson of the secretariat, has now been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

They were the only appointments disclosed by the secretariat. It could be recalled that the communications and branding officer, Nyang Njie, resigned from his post without publicly providing any reason for his resignation. Alhagie Jallow also resigned from his role as the head of the Local Organizing Committee.

The appointments, according to the release, were made following an Extraordinary Meeting of the Board of the OIC Secretariat Gambia on the 19th September 2019. Both appointments were said to be offered by the Board chaired by President Barrow.

The organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat the Gambia is the body set up under the office of the President (OP) to provide the coordination role in the preparation of the hosting of the 2022 OIC Heads of States summit scheduled to be held in The Gambia in 2022.

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental organisation after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

The OIC Summit was expected to take place in the Gambia this year, but was moved to Saudi Arabia, where Gambia was chosen to host it for the year 2022.