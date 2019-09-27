Gambia: First Lady Barrow, Others Reiterate Call for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

State House, Banjul, 26th September 2019 - The First Lady, Fatoumatta Bah Barrow and her fellow African First Ladies of the Organisation of African First Ladies - OAFLAD came up with a resolution renewing their call for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Africa on the margins of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

OAFLAD concluded that investing in women and girls will yield high returns for poverty eradication, economic growth, and quite key to realizing a future of sustainable development.

They recognized that women in Africa remain the majority of the poor, the dispossessed, the landless, the unemployed, and those working in the informal sector.

The African First Ladies also expressed concerned that, whilst gender parity at the primary education level is closed to being achieved, at the secondary level, the gap is wider, stating that "African women and girls participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects at secondary and tertiary level remains minimal."

The OAFLAD called upon all member-states of the African Union, the Heads of State, leaders at community and institutional levels and all stakeholders to honour the commitments made at the Global, Continental and national levels to ensure Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment a reality in our communities.