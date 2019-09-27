Gambia: First Lady Barrow, Others Reiterate Call for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

26 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 26th September 2019 - The First Lady, Fatoumatta Bah Barrow and her fellow African First Ladies of the Organisation of African First Ladies - OAFLAD came up with a resolution renewing their call for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Africa on the margins of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

OAFLAD concluded that investing in women and girls will yield high returns for poverty eradication, economic growth, and quite key to realizing a future of sustainable development.

They recognized that women in Africa remain the majority of the poor, the dispossessed, the landless, the unemployed, and those working in the informal sector.

The African First Ladies also expressed concerned that, whilst gender parity at the primary education level is closed to being achieved, at the secondary level, the gap is wider, stating that "African women and girls participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects at secondary and tertiary level remains minimal."

The OAFLAD called upon all member-states of the African Union, the Heads of State, leaders at community and institutional levels and all stakeholders to honour the commitments made at the Global, Continental and national levels to ensure Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment a reality in our communities.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
300 People Found Chained, Starved, Sexually Abused in Nigeria
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.