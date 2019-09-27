Gambia: The Executive's Message to the National Assembly

26 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The National Assembly did send word to the Executive conveying a motion for the President or Vice President to appear before the National Assembly to witness the response given by National Assembly members to the address made by the President on Monday 23rd September 2019. On Wednesday, the members appeared and a number of cabinet ministers, including Mr Bai Lamin Jobe, Mr James Gomez, Mr Hadrammeh Sidibeh and Mr Musa Drammeh were also present.

The Speaker called the attention of the members to a communication received from the Executive indicating that the Vice President has gone to the UN and will be able to attend a session of the National Assembly for the National Assembly members to continue the debate on the state of the nation address of the President.

The Speaker deferred the sitting to discuss the state of the nation address until 3rd October 2019 when the Vice President is expected to appear.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
300 People Found Chained, Starved, Sexually Abused in Nigeria
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.