Gambia: The Executive's Message to the National Assembly

The National Assembly did send word to the Executive conveying a motion for the President or Vice President to appear before the National Assembly to witness the response given by National Assembly members to the address made by the President on Monday 23rd September 2019. On Wednesday, the members appeared and a number of cabinet ministers, including Mr Bai Lamin Jobe, Mr James Gomez, Mr Hadrammeh Sidibeh and Mr Musa Drammeh were also present.

The Speaker called the attention of the members to a communication received from the Executive indicating that the Vice President has gone to the UN and will be able to attend a session of the National Assembly for the National Assembly members to continue the debate on the state of the nation address of the President.

The Speaker deferred the sitting to discuss the state of the nation address until 3rd October 2019 when the Vice President is expected to appear.