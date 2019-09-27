Gambia: Government Urged to Speed up Support to April 10 Survivors

26 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations is deeply saddened by the testimony of Yusupha Mbye (a victim of April 10th & 11th demonstration) at the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) on the 16th day of September 2019, regarding the brutality meted against him and the other victims of the April 10th & 11th 2000 student demonstration and the health complications that he and the other victims continue to suffer from.

During his testimony, Yuspha Mbye made submissions regarding the health complications he lives with as a result of the gunshot wound, he sustained at the hands of the para military. Mr. Mbye also sustained a spinal cord injury which affects his mobility. He also made submissions regarding previous overseas treatment he has received and the financial constraints which halted his treatment. Mr. Mbye further made submissions regarding further medical treatment and rehabilitation that is needed to improve his health and well-being.

The injuries suffered by Mr. Mbye has affected his well-being and severely change his life. Shot at the age of 17, Mr. Mbye has been deprived of his ability to continue his education, and his autonomy as a person as he now depends on others for all his needs, as his health complications have bound him to a wheelchair. While we can't give Mr. Mbye and all the other victims of the April 10th and 11th student demonstrations, back all the years they have spent in pain, we can, as a society and a Government ensure that he and all the other victims of the April 10th and 11th student demonstrations receive the best medical care and support possible.

Thus, we implore the Government of The Gambia to speed up its support for the Victims of the April 10th and 11th student demonstrations and provide all the financial support needed for Mr. Mbye and the rest of the other victims to attain the necessary medical treatment and rehabilitation needed.

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations will continue to engage the Government of The Gambia to continue its support and fulfill its promise to Yusupha Mbye and all the other victims of the April 10th and 11th student demonstrations, in attaining medical care and rehabilitation oversee, bearing in mind that the government has a duty to ensure that the victims of the April 10th and 11th students demonstrations and all other victims of human rights violations are accorded with the relevant facility and care needed for them to heal and reintegrated into society.

The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations will continue to work with relevant partners to facilitate justice to victims, through national, regional and international mechanisms to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the country. Not only must justice be done it must also be seen to be done.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

