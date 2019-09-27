South Africa: Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz in Msl 2.0 Opener

Cape Town — Defending champions, the Jozi Stars , and last season's runners-up, the Cape Town Blitz , will clash in the opening match of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) at the Wanderers on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Play will start at 17:30.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the full fixture list on Friday.

The format is the same as last season and will see the team topping the final log table getting direct passage to the grand final and having home ground advantage as well.

The team finishing second will have home ground advantage against the team finishing third in the playoff to decide the other team going through to the final.

In an action-packed first weekend, the tournament opener is followed by a move to Kingsmead on the Saturday for the Durban Heat opening match against the Tshwane Spartans.

The first of the regular Sunday double-headers then follows with a massive Western Cape derby between the Blitz and the Paarl Rocks at Boland Park followed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants having a home fixture against the Stars at St. George's Park.

"This is certainly an exciting opening weekend that I am sure will set the tone in terms of both on and off field entertainment," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"We have taken note of the market research we have done both in terms of our fans' requirements at the ground and our TV viewers with the result that we will have earlier starts on most days.

"The week-day games will all start at 17:30, the Saturday games at 12:30 and the Sunday double-headers at 10:00 and 14:00 respectively. This should all make for good family entertainment in a secure and convivial environment.

"We are confident that this will enable us to attract new fans and provide a much more practical package for those fans who rely on public transport to get to and from the venues.

"This latter point was one of the key lessons we learned from last year's tournament and is very much in line with our vision of making cricket accessible to all whether they are inside or outside the boundary or whether they are watching from home," concluded Moroe.

The final will be played on the Day of Reconciliation public holiday, Monday, December 16.

FIXTURES:

Friday, November 8: 17:30, Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz, Wanderers

Saturday, November 9: 12:30, Durban Heat v Tshwane Spartans, Kingsmead

Sunday, November 10: 10:00, Paarl Rocks v Cape Town Blitz, Boland Park

Sunday, November 10: 14:00, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars, St. George's Park

Wednesday, November 13: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park

Thursday, November 14: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Jozi Stars, Newlands

Friday, November 15: 17:30, Durban Heat v Paarl Rocks, Kingsmead

Saturday, November 16: 12:30, Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers

Sunday, November 17: 10:00, Durban Heat v Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead

Sunday, November 17: 14:00, Paarl Rocks v Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park

Wednesday, November 20: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Cape Town Blitz, St. George's Park

Thursday, November 21: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Durban Heat, SuperSport Park

Friday, November 22: 17:30, Paarl Rocks v Jozi Stars, Boland Park

Saturday, November 23: 12:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Durban Heat, St. George's Park

Sunday, November 24: 10:00, Cape Town Blitz v Paarl Rocks, Newlands

Sunday, November 24: 14:00, Jozi Stars v Tshwane Spartans, Wanderers

Wednesday, November 27: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Paarl Rocks, St. George's Park

Thursday, November 28: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Durban Heat, Newlands

Friday, November 29: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Paarl Rocks, SuperSport Park

Saturday, November 30: 12:30, Durban Heat v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Kingsmead

Sunday, December 1: 10:00, Jozi Stars v Paarl Rocks, Wanderers

Sunday, December 1: 14:00, Cape Town Blitz v Tshwane Spartans, Newlands

Tuesday, December 3: 17:30, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Tshwane Spartans, St. George's Park

Wednesday, December 4: 17:30, Paarl Rocks v Durban Heat, Boland Park

Thursday, December 5: 17:30, Tshwane Spartans v Jozi Stars, SuperSport Park

Friday, December 6: 17:30, Cape Town Blitz v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Newlands

Saturday, December 7: 12:30, Jozi Stars v Durban Heat, Wanderers

Sunday, December 8: 10:00, Paarl Rocks v Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Boland Park

Sunday, December 8: 14:00, Tshwane Spartans v Cape Town Blitz, SuperSport Park

Tuesday, December 10: 17:30, Durban Heat v Jozi Stars, Kingsmead

Friday, December 13: 17:30, Playoff, 2nd v 3rd

(reserve day if required on Saturday, December 14, 12:30)

Monday, December 16: 17:30, Final

(reserve day if required on Tuesday, December 17, 17:30)

