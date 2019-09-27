Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnapped LG Vice Chairman in Katsina

27 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped the Vice Chairman of Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Mr. Aminu Hassan.

Hassan, according to sources, was kidnapped at his residence in Yan Albasa on Wednesday at about 10.47 p.m.

A credible source in the area told THISDAY yesterday that the victim was with his family when the abductors numbering about seven on motorcycles stormed his residence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah has also confirmed the development.

He said a team of Police patron, SARS and CID personnel were combing the nearby bushes with a view to rescuing him.

"We are getting onto a lead which I won't disclose because of the sensitive nature of the case, but I'm assuring you that he will be rescued," he added.

