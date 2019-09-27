Nigeria: Nollywood Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys Now On Netflix

24 September 2019
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Socrates Mbamalu

Nollywood films are making their mark on Netflix and the newest addition, King of Boys, a political thriller movie directed by renowned Nigerian video director, Kemi Adetiba, is receiving positive reviews from film critics, and on social media.

When Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji's film Lionheart, it made headlines all over the world. It was a historic moment for film on the continent. Other films from the continent, mostly Nigerian productions, have also found their way on Netflix, the latest being King of Boys directed by Kemi Adetiba, a well-known music video director.

The film takes an interesting view of Nigerian politics, the streets of Lagos and how power, in its raw form is used as a weapon, both for suppression and elevation in Nigeria.

King of Boys opens with a party; colourful aso ebis and dances, hallmarks of these parties, which come with jollof rice, amala and all sorts of local delicacies. Adetiba makes no mistake in showing this side of Lagos, where the success of the party is hinged on food and music. The music is not the usual Afrobeats that the world associates with Nigeria. For a proper Yoruba party which involves a gentle shaking of the body with a swag, fuji music by King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1 is your ideal.

We quickly get to know why this party is taking place, it is the birthday of Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a woman who has made inroads into the power structure of Lagos. The Governor is in attendance, as are other powerful political office bearers, including a Justice and Senators too. On her birthday, Eniola leaves to handle a case that changes her mood. At the back of her house, a man has been beaten, dripping with blood, Eniola asks him to name his bosses. She asks the man if he's been served food and feigns anger at how poorly he's been treated. The situation take an unexpected turn when Eniola then takes a hammer and gives the man the last blow on his head. She then ask her thugs, after witnessing her kill the man, what they would want to eat, an indication of her ruthlessness and coldness. They are dumbfounded. We are meant to understand that Eniola knows and controls the streets and her brutality is something we should expect to see.

Eniola has two children, a son and daughter, her daughter is the closest to her. Think of The Godfather, but this time without the inflections of Don Corleone. What Adetiba portrays is something similar; the long queue of people who come to Eniola for help, the woman who comes complaining about how she was insulted by the man who impregnated her daughter - to which Eniola asks if she wants the man dead in seven days or she wants a wedding. Then there's the sharing of money to those on the queue.

With flashbacks into Eniola's youth, a role aptly played by Toni Tones, we get to understand how her character was formed, what made her who she is, and how she got to be the head of a gang. "Nothing moves in Lagos without Eniola knowing," is the mantra. Her cut is a consistent 40 per cent. But trouble starts when a younger member of the gang, Makanaki (Remilekun Safaru), who no longer sees Eniola as a threat, confronts her and demands to take the crown. This is after Makanaki has come across millions of dollars of looted funds hidden by politicians in their homes.

The ensuing gang rivalry leads to Eniola losing her two children, and getting arrested by the NCCC, the equivalent of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after she steps on the toes of certain godfathers in Lagos. Beyond being the head of a gang, Eniola also wants to be a minister, but her image doesn't sit well with party members. Seeing her as a threat, killing her is the way out since they are done with her.

King of Boys does not just show the extent of corruption and the failure of officers of the anti-corruption commission in fighting this menace, it mirrors that statement that runs governments, especially on the continent, "Orders from above". It is this "order from above" that frustrates Gobir, an officer with NCCC who discovers that his boss - who eventually commits suicide - is in cahoots with corrupt politicians.

This is Nigeria, this is politics in Nigeria, nothing changes. No procedures are taken seriously. The government is taken lightly and in a distrustful manner. You see no collective agenda to bring about change to the people. King of Boys, if it did anything so well, is to show how the Nigerian political circle operates. And the sham of Nigerian democracy.

Nigerian film critic Oris Aigbokhaevblo stated, "It is immensely gratifying to see a Nollywood director take on a project as ambitious as this, in duration, in scope, and at some depth. If ultimately Adetiba has failed to make a classic movie out of a material with that potential, she has at the minimum made a very rewarding one out of a near three-hour narrative".

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This is Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.