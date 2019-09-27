South Africa: 'Xenophobia Is Worse Than Apartheid and Racism'

27 September 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — SOME Nigerian widows have denounced the xenophobic attacks in South Africa as being worse than apartheid and racism.

They decried that some women had been widowed and children left fatherless following the recurrent attacks in the Southern African country.

"We demand and appeal to the conscience of our brothers and sisters in South Africa to remember the history of racism and apartheid and know that xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans who helped them during those days are worse actions and call on them to stop it forthwith," stated Ifeyinwa Bernice Egbosiuba, president of the Virtuous Windows International Association.

She was speaking in the town of Awka in the southeastern state of Anambra.

The widows' association called on the government of South Africa to set up a faith-based committee to address the losses suffered by mostly foreigners during the spate of attacks in recent years.

"Families in Africa are the worst hit. Children are now fatherless and most turned into orphans," Egbosiuba said.

"We state that for every one man killed, a family loses a husband, a father and ultimately the bread winner. This invariably leaves the woman a widow and the society suffers the repercussions."

At least 12 people have been killed in the latest round of attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

Most casualties, according to officials, are South African.

Nigeria has evacuated hundreds of its nationals from South Africa following the attacks.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to meet his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on a state visit to South Africa in October.

The attacks are set to feature prominently.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

