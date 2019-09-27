North Africa Building a Vibrant Digital Economy

GOVERNMENT and the private sector are promoting the digital economy and the building of an efficient technological ecosystem in North Africa.

This has been the principal theme at the just-concluded North African Innovation Day held in the Tunisian capital, Tunisia.

Organised by Huawei, under the patronage of the Ministry of Information Technologies and Digital Economy, and in collaboration with the Arab Information Technology Organisation (AICTO), the event realises technological innovation as a powerful lever of total connectivity in Africa and the Arab world.

The North African Innovation Day came as beginning of the celebration this year of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Huawei in Tunisia.

It also came on the recently-concluded Afric'Up, which brought together all African digital actors, investors, incubators, experts, researchers, startups, associations, institutions, representatives of the African diaspora and professional guests from other continents.

"How will innovation be able to make a useful contribution to digital, and to this end rely on appropriate partnerships and cooperation?" Spark Zhang, General Manager of Huawei Tunisia, asked rhetorically.

"It is to this debate that we invite the participants," Zhang said.

Adnane Ben Halima, Deputy General Manager at Huawei Tunisia, said they had invited a number of experts from Huawei's various units as well as local partners and representatives of major Arab and African organisations.

"It is this mix of expertise and networking that we encourage the most, Halima said.

Anouar Maarouf, Minister of Information Technologies and Digital Economy, opened the aforementioned events.

Mohamed Ben Amor, Secretary General of AICTO, was among the guests.

Philippe Wang, Vice President of Huawei North Africa, said the company aspired to put its capabilities at the service of our partners in the Arab world and on the African continent.

"The aim is to offer the most appropriate products and solutions as well as the appropriate training, support and expertise sharing programmes," Wang said.

Huawei's ICT Academy, which has signed agreements with 47 Tunisian universities, is preparing to train 10 000 students over the next five years.