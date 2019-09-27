South Africa: Checkers Hyper Opens Landmark Enviro-Friendly Outlet

CHECKERS Hyper, the retailer, has unveiled its first facility fully complying with guidelines to preserve wilderness and reduce human impact on the environment.

The store in Sandton City, north of Johannesburg, will be the first with the On Pack Recycling Labels (OPRLs), as per the guidelines recently published by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa.

It will offer customers a 100 percent recyclable and compostable paper bag.

The store revealed on Thursday created almost 60 new jobs.

It brings Checkers Hyper Sandton City's full staff complement to 290, of which 225 are women.

Checkers Hyper Sandton City comes complete with chocolatier bar, an open-flame pizza oven, an in-store Kauai and an extensive range of innovative new products.

Selva Pillay, the seasoned Branch Manager, will head the store.

Pillay joined the Shoprite Group in 1991.