Nigeria: Atiku's Appeal At Supreme Court Will Fail Again, Buhari Supporters Boast

Atiku and Buhari.
27 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) Thursday described as an exercise in futility the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court, saying the exercise would only re-emphasise the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

BMO, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said Atiku and PDP either did not read or they did not understand the judgement of the tribunal, adding that the judgement of the tribunal was quite clear and unequivocal about the opposition party's empty petitions.

"If they had thoroughly digested the judgment they would not have wasted their resources to file an appeal. It was one of the very few times that five justices would sit to deliver a judgment and be unanimous in their decision. This was so because there could not have been any other decision contrary to what they held: Atiku's case was a no-brainer, and lacked any substance.

"On facts and evidence, they failed. On technicalities and irregularities, they failed as well. The justices may not have said so, out of respect for the institution of the courts and our democracy, but certainly they must have known that the petition was a waste of time. Any reasonable person would know that. The petition was bound to fail - in whatever direction it took. And it will fail again," the group said.

BMO alleged that Atiku's appeal was to satisfy the pressure of marabouts, who had deceived him into believing that he stood a chance at the polls and in the courts.

"What the Supreme Court will do is put a final nail in the coffin where PDP and Atiku's petition lies. We strongly believe the Supreme Court would do nothing less than striking out the appeal of the PDP," BMO added.

