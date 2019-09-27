Nigeria: #BBNaija Update - Surprise Eviction Sends Cindy Home

Photo: Africa Magic
Cindy.
27 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Housemates woke up this morning to a surprise visit by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. There have been speculations since last night that there would be a surprise eviction, followed by social media posts on DStv and GOtv, stating that surprise evictions will happen from Thursday till Monday.

This morning however, Ebuka arrived at the house and asked the nominees for possible eviction to pack their bags and keep in the store house.

Mike, Tacha, Cindy, Ike and Elozonam quickly packed their bags.

Ebuka would later reveal that Cindy is the latest nominee to evict the house. She was among the new housemates that came into the house.

The surprise eviction sent the house in a frenzy with Tacha throwing verbal missiles at Mercy while Omashola and Frodd engage in their own war.

More evictions will still take place today.

