Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 15 Suspects, Seizes N100 Million Worth of Drugs'

27 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (‎NDLEA) Kaduna State Command has arrested 15 suspects over drugs related offences and seized tramadol and other substances worth N100 million.

The command also said there are four persons currently undergoing treatment at its rehabilitation centre.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Bala Fage, at a news briefing said the command had the highest breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse this month.

He mentioned that the command made the seizure in Zaria, Kafanchan, Saminaka and Kaduna metropolis.

"The drugs seized are; 923.659 Kg of cannabis sativa, 5.654kg of psychotropic distances and fresh stems of cannabis. We also arrested 15 suspects. This is the highest seizure of drugs since the beginning of this year", he said.

He also commended the state government for the support rendered to the command in its war against drugs abuse in the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, ‎Samuel Aruwan, in his remarks commended the command for the success recorded in September. He equally attributed all crimes committed in the state to drug abuse among youths and women.

He assured the command of his ministry's readiness to support them in the battle so as to free the state of illicit drugs.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

