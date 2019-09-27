Tanzania: Regulations to Check Arbitrary Selling of Medicines Underway

27 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

TANZANIA Pharmacy Council is formulating regulations to control arbitrary selling of medicines that are subject to doctor's prescription.

The move comes after reports that some pharmacies sell medicines to patients without asking for the doctor's prescription, posing a threat to human health.

According to Pharmacy Council Registrar, Elizabeth Shekalaghe, some of the medicines that could be sold without prescription from a physician included pain killers and syrups.

"Pharmacists are not allowed to sell to people medicines like antibiotics and others that are subject to doctor's prescription," Ms Shekalaghe insisted.

The council has started crafting the regulations that will be made available to stakeholders as soon as crafting is finalised.

She said the council would continue inspecting pharmacies and raise public awareness of the effects of selling and consuming medicines without the doctor's prescription.

The Registrar was speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening during an event to mark World Pharmacists Day.

The council also used the day to launch an e-learning platform for pharmacists, pharmaceutical technicians and assistants.

This is an online capacity building course for pharmaceutical professionals in the country aiming at sharpening their skills for better performance and attaining proper qualifications required by laws and regulations.

Explaining the e-learning platform, she said the initiative would serve as career development and growth.

"To pharmacists, career development training is a legal requirement since new types of medicines are continually produced," she said.

Under this e-learning platform pharmacists can go online and choose areas of interest to read and increase knowledge.

"We will be feeding the platform with up-to-date learning materials for every level of pharmacists to keep them up-to-date since medicines are changing," Ms Shekalaghe explained.

The platform will consist of courses for pharmacists, pharmaceutical technicians and pharmaceutical assistants.

The e-learning system will be used as a tool to test the capability of professionals when applying for annual licences since such professionals are required to learn at least three new pharmaceutical areas every year to keep them well-informed.

For his part, Pharmacy Council Chairman, Legu Mhangwa said as Tanzanian pharmacists marked World Pharmacists Day they should bear in mind that regular reading of books on pharmacy was crucial.

"We mark this day to remind ourselves our responsibilities, bring inspiration to young pharmacists and show the world our commitment to developing the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP)," Mr Mhangwa noted.

He said continued studying was a must for the pharmacists because they might have forgotten some of the things that they had studied at universities.

Millions of pharmacists worldwide celebrate World Pharmacists Day, whose theme is "safe and effective medicines for all."

The theme for 2018 was "Pharmacists: Your Medicines Experts" meant to emphasise that pharmacists are a trusted source of knowledge and advice for both patients and healthcare professionals.

The FIP announced this year's theme in March 2019 and said it aimed at promoting pharmacists' role in safeguarding patient safety through improving medication use and reducing medication errors.

