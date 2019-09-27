Malawi: Mutharika Heads Back to Malawi After Unga, Lashes At UN 'Hypocrisy' Again

27 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika is not prolonging his stay in New York, United States after attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he is scheduled to return home this Saturday.

President Mutharika: There are no small or poor nations in the United Nations

President Mutharika addressed the UN General Assembly, on Thursday, attended High-Level side meetings including speaking on behalf of Least Development Countries and meeting potential investors.

In his speech to world leaders at the UNGA, Mutharika again lashed at the UN for what he feels is hypocrisy where other States are considered as small, an accusation he first raised at the UNGA last year.

"I repeat what I have said before: there are no small or poor nations in the United Nations. All we have are nations of the United Nations. In fact, this organization would be more powerful, more effective if we all participated in the decision-making on security.

"But for some reason, there are nations that refuse to share power with African nations. In this regard, the United Nations is undemocratic. And yet, the same countries and the UN are preachers of the gospel of democracy in Africa. But Africans are sometimes more democratic than Western countries," said Mutharika.

Mutharika maintained his call for United Nations to implement the Security Council reforms, saying Africa must be on the UN Security Council.

" Let me repeat: Africa must be on the Security Council. We cannot ignore and marginalize an entire Continent of 1.3 billion people.

"We cannot marginalise and repress one third of Member States of this organization. It is a mockery that we meet to galvanize multilateral efforts while we marginalise and repress other Member States.," he said.

Mutharika said the more UN allows a few nations to monopolise power in the Security Council, the more United Nations look like an undemocratic organization.

"This cannot be allowed in this day and age. Let us be the change we want to see in the world," he said.

Mutharika also said Malawi plays its role in international peace keeping with diligence.

He said the Malawi Defense Force has always been professional and effective wherever they have gone on UN peace keeping missions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

