South Africa: SA's Harris Reaches Maiden ATP Semi-Final

27 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached his first semi-final at ATP Tour level.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 111th on the ATP rankings, is competing in the Chengdu Open in China, an ATP 250-level event.

On Friday, Harris won his quarter-final against Portugal's world No 62 Joao Sousa, rallying from a set down to win 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.

It's the first time Harris has reached the last four in the top tier of men's professional tennis.

What makes Harris' feat even more impressive is the fact that he lost in qualifying but entered the main draw as a "lucky loser" for the event. He then beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) and fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic from Serbia (6-3, 6-3) in his first two matches.

Harris will face Kazakstan's Alexander Bublik, currently ranked 71st in the ATP rankings, for a spot in the final.

The South African has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July.

