Kenya: DP Ruto Forms Team to Solidify Support Base for 2022 in Gusii

27 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula, Shaban Makokha

Deputy President William Ruto has formed a team he considers 'formidable' in Gusii land, which he will use to solidify his support base in the region in his journey to State House in 2022.

The DP met with the team at his Karen home on Tuesday in what sources say will be a do-or-die hunt for votes.

POLITICAL HOTBED

He held two separate meetings with each of the groups, one from Nyamira County and another from Kisii County. Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi led the group from his county comprising 27 ward reps from the region.

MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) led more than 200 youths from Nyamira to the Karen meeting.

Mr Ruto has continued to fire salvos at ODM leader Raila Odinga whom his allies believe will face him at the ballot in 2022.

The DP's allies in the western region, led by National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali, yesterday cautioned ODM politicians against using the handshake to sabotage democracy.

Mr Washiali said that despite the handshake having brought calm in the government, it should not be used to stop other political parties from participating in any election.

The Mumias East MP defended the nomination of soccer star McDonald Mariga as a Jubilee candidate in the Kibra by-election, saying it did not symbolise the end of the handshake.

As Mr Ruto lays the strategy to win the presidency in 2022, he has not only established a team of politicians in Gusiiland but also western Kenya to galvanise support for his bid.

On Thursday, even though Mr Ruto's allies in Gusii declined to make public details of their Tuesday meeting at the DP's Karen home, Mr Maangi confirmed they held the meeting and that it was successful.

He also refuted claims that the youths who attended the meeting disagreed over cash. There were reports that some youths were left stranded in Nairobi and others engaged in physical fights.

Apart from the 2022 presidential agenda, the group agreed on modalities to scatter efforts made by those backing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i for presidency.

Also, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, who backs the CS for the top position in the country, is a person of interest for the group with sources indicating that he is to be frustrated by the MCAs.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.