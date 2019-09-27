Kenya: Oparanya On Collision Course With Raila Over Constitution

Council of Governors' chairman Wycliffe Oparanya is on a collision course with his party boss Raila Odinga after vowing to proceed with the quest for constitutional changes through the Ugatuzi

Initiative rather than the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

While the BBI is the brainchild of Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta, Mr Oparanya said they were working with the County Assemblies' Forum (CAF) to ensure adoption of the drive.

SIGNATURES

"We have come up with issues in our proposal that we want addressed through constitutional amendments and are working with assemblies through CAF to push this drive," Mr Oparanya told the Nation on phone from New York. He disclosed that the CoG will, on Monday, meet to draw a roadmap for the Ugatuzi drive.

"We'll meet as CoG and strategise for the Ugatuzi initiative. We'll then go and explain it to county assemblies before we start collecting signatures," he said.

Mr Oparanya expressed confidence that they will achieve the required one million signatures to be forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"Since we have so many MCAs, we are confident of getting the signatures in a week," added the Kakamega governor. This will not sit well with his party boss who has already rubbished the push for constitutional changes through Punguza Mizigo.

Mr Odinga is on record saying the only way to amend the Constitution is through the BBI. Mr Oparanya said that the governors' main aim is to strengthen devolution.

The governors' proposal on the structure of government, the council supports an executive comprising the President as Head of State, a deputy president, a prime minister as the head of government and two deputies.

COALITION

They also propose that the Cabinet consists of not more than 18 ministers and 22 deputies from among MPs and at least one-third to be appointed from outside Parliament.

To enhance regional balance, Mr Oparanya said each county must be represented in the government to have either a Cabinet minister, deputy minister or principal secretary. They also want the establishment of the office of the official opposition to be occupied by leader of the party or coalition of parties with the second largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

"He or she shall have a deputy leader of opposition and he shall appoint a shadow cabinet." In a bid to entice MCAs to back the proposal, governors have proposed terms and conditions applicable for MPs with "necessary modifications."

For the county assemblies to enjoy financial autonomy, the CoG suggests establishment of the County Assembly Fund to exist alongside County Revenue Fund.

POLICE

The county chiefs, upon the enactment of the County Appropriation Bill, will seek the transfer of county assemblies' funds to their accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Other provisions include giving power to the Treasury as an independent institution to serve both levels of governments.

The governors further proposed two IFMIS systems -- one for the national and the other for county governments, as well as allowing devolved units to be represented in the National Security Council.

They also want the establishment of a county policing authority in the Constitution so that each unit can establish its own police service.

To achieve gender parity, the council proposes that appointment of cabinet secretaries, their deputies and principal secretaries should meet the two-third gender rule.