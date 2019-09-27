Liberia: Woman, 19, Admits to Throwing Child in River

Rita Tor, 19, held on allegation of throwing her daughter in the St. John River.

Police assigned in Duo Town, Zahn Chiefdom, Nimba County have arrested a 19 year woman for allegedly throwing her one year old daughter in the St. John River for an unknown reason.

A community radio reporter, Wallace Gbengon, informed Radio Saclepea that Ms. Bendu Tor admitted to throwing her 1 year 10 months old girl child in the St. John River a week ago. Though she could not give any reason for committing the act, the public believed it was due to 'hardship.'

Bendu, who once lived in Saclepea, moved to Zahn Duo Town where she is currently living with her father, a clerk at the Magisterial Court in Duo Town.

"After some days of not seeing the baby with the lady, people in the community became concerned and they raised concern by asking her for the whereabouts of her child," the report said.

"She told residents that she sent the baby to her father in Monrovia, only to confess later that she threw the child in the nearby St. John River," the report said.

Community Watch Forum has since arrested and sent her to the Duo Magisterial Court; charged and forwarded to the Sanniquellie Central Prison awaiting trial.

Police are yet to confirm the news, but their Nimba County Crime Services Department, said they are closely following up with the magisterial court for the case file.

Duo Town or Zahn Chiefdom does not have any police station. Therefore, any criminal issues suspected in the area are referred either to Ganta or Saclepea.

The news of throwing baby in the St. River spread like wild fire in the county with many blaming Bendu's parents of neglecting their daughter. They have therefore described Bendu an being an irresponsible mother, who took away her own child's life, especially in such a pitiful manner.

It was insinuated that Bendu's parents put her out of their house, and took the child from her, but she returned and forcibly took the child from her mother and later threw her in the river.

"He parents should not have put the girl outside for the sake of the child, since their daughter does not have the hand to support herself," said an elderly man.

Suicide in Zahn Chiefdom

Prior to the incident, a man believed to be in his mid-thirties on Saturday, September 21, 2019 took his own life by hanging in Zahnboe Town, Zahn Chiefdom, Nimba County.

What led to the suicide remains unclear, however, reports reaching the Daily Observer say the man, Fester Gonquoi, and his 20 year old wife, had an argument on Friday night before he could take away his own life the following morning.

His friends and some relatives said the man had been complaining about his wife refusing him in bed on many occasions. Probable frustration, they believe, could have been the his reason for taking his own life.

However, his wife, who is believed to be pregnant, denied the allegation, saying, "how can the man say I refused his sex when I am pregnant?

"We have no argument, he just woke up in the morning and told me that he was going to the farm to tap his rubber, only to find him hanging," she told the police.

However, the man was buried on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a 15-man jury investigation, which declared that he died from hanging.

Zahn Chiefdom is situated in the Meinpea Mahn Administrative District in Nimba County. It borders Bong County around the Panta, Zoenta belt in Bong, with St. John River as the main boundary.