Liberia: MRU Establishes Transboundary Water Resources National Advisory Committee

27 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

-MoA, FDA, EPA head the C'ttee

The Mano River Union (MRU) comprising four West African countries, including Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Ivory Coast, has officially established a National Advisory Committee (NAC) to supervise and manage the transboundary water resources in the Moa-Makona and Cavalla river basins respectively.

According to a release, the decision was reached at the end of a one-day stakeholders meeting held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Monrovia.

The body elected a 21-member committee with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Forestry Development (FDA) elected as chair, co-chair and secretary general respectively.

Other members are the Liberia Institute of Statistic and Geo-information Services (LISGIS), the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the World Chimpanzee Foundation (WCF), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), West Africa Biodiversity Climate Change ( WABBiCC), Society for the Conversation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL), and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA).

Other members are the University Of Liberia (UL), The Forestry Training Institute (FTI), the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection, the Tubman University (TU), and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the WASH Commission, the Liberia National Coast Guard, the Legislature, the National Fishery Aquaculture Culture Authority (NAFAA) and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is mandated to prepare the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) and Strategy Action Plan (SAP) procedure in these two important River basins.

The committee, the release said, is also obliged to strengthen the financial and technical capacities of concerned government institutions to ensure that the project succeeds consistently with its core objective.

It will also ensure that the transboundary water resource management and the preparation of regional transboundary diagnostic is validated and adopted at ministerial level.

In his opening remarks on behalf of the MRU Secretariat, the Resident Coordinator, Christiana Jallah, shared MRU's resolute obligation to the project, which he termed as exceedingly worthy for the MRU member countries.

He expressed the hope that the participants would invest all of their best to make the project meet its intended goal.

Mr. Jallah encouraged them to drive the agenda of the project with national and regional interests as far as the MRU is concerned.

FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doyern and the Project Advisor to the Management, Trokon Moore, challenged the participants to develop passion for the project by working assiduously and consistently with donors' desire.

He said that the FDA management is always in the active gear to support any or all projects that meet the economic needs of the people.

