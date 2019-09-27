Liberia: Meet Nu Kru, One of Liberia's Fast-Rising U.S.-Based Artists

US-based Liberian emcee, Nu Kru, is a star in the making.

As one of Liberia's fast-rising artist in the Diaspora, Nu Kru has already shared the stage with Nigerian megastar Reekado Banks, Ghanaian duo Ruff- N-Smooth, Caribbean sensations Jada Kingdom, Gyptian, and Kranium.

In the last two years, the versatile singer's songs' -- "I Liko", "Push You Away" and "I Nah Yor Pekin" has been near impossible to avoid among diaspora Africans.

Nu Kru's stage name comes from his Kru ethnic group. His songs comes with expressive and touching lyrics which speak directly to the soul and incorporate a medley of Caribbean, West African, and East African influences.

"As an artist, my goal is to always give my fans and would-be fans a fresh, eclectic sound with a reggae feel. Really what I do is to write songs that might step up and make sense to reduce stress. When music lovers listen to a good song, it makes them feel like they are not alone in the world. I make music to comfort and inspired people, " Nu Kru said.

Influenced by the likes of Akon and Bob Marley, Nu Kru has created a style and sound that is ripe with stirring rhythms that combine with a rocky up-tempo flavour.

As a genius artist, Nu Kru is one of the few Liberian artists whose music is void of guns, drugs, or the glorifying of gangsters, like most of his peers do.

"My music is for fun and entertainment and not to encourage young people, who mostly listen to it, to engage in wayward life. My gift is from God; therefore, I intend to use it to inspire and make many people happy, and not to destroy them," Nu Kru added.

This ability makes Nu Kru, though not a genius artist but a definition of a true artist, involved in all aspects of his career -- from writing music to recording himself to playing guitar and piano.

Although music is what Nu Kru loves best, he was not always so thick-skinned about being in the spotlight but was driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade. Like most of his peers, Nu Kru started out singing in the church and school choir and also at school plays; he was always in a group and never on his own.