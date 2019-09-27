Liberia: DSP Returns With New Single

27 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Robin Dopoe

US-based Liberian artist DSP

US-based Liberian artist DSP has released his first single after a four-year hiatus from the music industry to pursue a master's degree in Data Science at George Washington university, something which he has been able to achieve.

The song "Follow" is an anthem of love lost at the digital age. In this single, DSP highlights the thoughts of a man longing for his past relationship with his former beloved African girlfriend. Now an adult, he reminisces about their past relationship and searches for her on the Internet.

He successfully finds her on Instagram but is in doubt about following her, because he doesn't want any trouble as he notices another man in her profile picture. The big question is: is the man in the picture her lover or not?

The style of the single, according to DSP, is SoulCo - a new music genre which borrows rom soul music and the influence of Liberian/West African colloquial.

"The new style of music sounds like Soul Music on afro beat with a Liberian/West African accent. SoulCo is a slow to mid tempo style of music to which you can slowly dance like Zouk Music. I call this new Genre "SoulCo", which is basically a classical version of Colloquial Soul Music.

"This can be any slow tempo to mid-tempo style of music which will require little to light dance moves (slow dance). It doesn't necessarily have to be 100% colloquial; as long as there are more bars of colloquial in it, it qualifies as SoulCo. It's very important to note that as the tempo of Afro music in general is gradually slowing down, I believe Liberia should seize the opportunity to own this market," DSP revealed.

DSP, who is of the Grebo/ Kru Tribe in Liberia, goes with a stage name that is rather a combination of his full name - Dweh Sidi Papay. Prior to the artist's absence from the music industry, he was a household word in Liberia and received several awards nomination.

Read the original article on Observer.

