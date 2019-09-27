Ghana: Police Deploys 2, 000 Personnel for NPP Primaries

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi

About 2,000 police personnel are to be deployed during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries slated for Saturday, September 28, to elect parliamentary candidates for the orphan constituencies.

The Director-General of Police Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the police would deploy adequate personnel and logistics, to ensure successful primaries.

He said the police would be solely in charge of security at the polling stations, and no party security and other sister security would be involved in ensuring law and order.

COP Mensah said no unregistered and registered motorcycles would be allowed hundred meters to the polling centres, and only registered delegates and party officials of the party would be allowed at the centres.

He said regional, divisional and district police commanders have also been directed to collaborate with the NPP executives in ensuring smooth elections.

COP Mensah warned miscreants who would disturb the electoral process, to desist from such act.

"The police will deal with any person or group of people, who would attempt to disrupt proceedings, to disturb the peace of this country," he said.

COP Mensah urged NPP delegates to follow due processes at the polling centres, to make the work of the Electoral Commission easy and effective.

He advised police personnel who would be on duty at the polling stations, to carry out their duties professionally.

The NPP would select its parliamentary candidates for 2020 elections in 105 constituencies, where there are no sitting Members of Parliament (MP).

The constituencies include Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Asunafo South in the Ahafo Region, Banda in the Bono Region, Pru East constituency in the Bono East Region, Salaga North in Savanna Region, Bawku Central constituency in the Upper East, Amasaman, Greater Accra, Jirapa in the Upper West and Suaman constituency in the Western North Region.

Others are Cape Coast South constituency in the Central Region, Upper West Akim in the Eastern Region, Krachi West in the Oti Region,Adaklu in the Volta Region,Ellembele Constituency in Western Region and Tatale Sanguli in the Northern Region, and Chereponi in the North East Region.

