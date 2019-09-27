Ghana: 'Read for Life' Held to Unearth Pupils Talent

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

A summer variety show which aimed to unearth the talents of pupils and also to make them cultivate the habit of reading was held in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed "Read for Life" the show was organised by Infinity 970, a non-governmental organisation.

It brought together youth of Osu and its environs to climax this year's Homowo festival celebration.

The event saw comedians, health workers, actors, performers and security personnel who educated the children on the need of reading and how best they could work toward achieving their goals.

The Police acted alongside the performers to spell out their role in dealing with crimes to inculcate good habit among children.

The children took part in reading, talent exhibition, amatoza, football and dancing competition at the event.

The winners of the competition Janelle Otoo, Enoch Anum and Regina Mensah, were presented with a pack of exercise book, a box of pens and reading materials to motivate them and others to hone the habit of reading.

Ace actor, Mr Vincent McCauley, urged the children to make reading a habit to sharpen their writing and communication skills.

He said reading was keen in realising the talent of children in today's competitive world, adding that "through reading you will improve the way you answer questions and speak in class."

The talented actor called on them to broaden their knowledge level by listening to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) news to learn words pronunciation.

He noted that most children struggled with phonetics and punctuations and tasked teachers to teach pupils phonetics right from kindergarten to help them excel in words pronunciation.

Mr Victor Odonkor, the Programme Coordinator of Infinity 970, explained that the event was the third youth variety show organised by his outfit.

He pledged his outfit's commitment in encouraging reading to spice up literature as well as providing incentives for children to open a book.

That, Mr Odonkor stated would help foster change in the nation's education for pupils to fully embrace the new curricula.

