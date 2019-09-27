Ghana: Energy Ministry Donates 500 Gas Cylinders, Burners and Accessories to Mion Residents

The District Chief Executive of Mion, in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohammed Hashim, has presented 500 pieces of gas cylinders, burners and its accessories to residents and institutions in the district.

The items worth several millions of cedis were donated by the Ministry of Energy.

The DCE said the presentation of the cylinders was in line with the Ministry of Energy's policy to promote LP gas usage.

He maintained that giving out gas cylinders to people and educating them on its usage help promote domestic use of gas in the area significantly.

Alhaji Hashim, making the presentation yesterday at Sang, capital of Mion District was very optimistic that gas usage would go a long way to halt the indiscriminate felling of trees in the district.

He, therefore, entreated the beneficiaries to put the items to good use, in order to realise the objective of the Ministry of Energy.

Alhaji Hashim who condemned the wanton felling of trees in the region, vowed to step efforts to protect the environment.

The DCE stressed that government was poised to reverse the detriment effect of the continuous burning of more than million tons of firewood annually, and that it is prudent for all to support the campaign.

Alhaji Hashim stressed that all these efforts made by the Ministry of Energy would come to nothing should the people fail to embrace it.

He emphasised that the promotion of gas usage would go a long way to reduce the increasing number of deaths that occur in Ghana annually as a result of exposure to household air pollution

Alhaji Hashim said the distribution was also an indication that the government was committed to arresting deforestation in the country.

The Mion District Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Mrs Maria Ayichuru commended the donor for the items, adding that the items would not only protect the trees, but would prevent residents from diseases.

Madam Maria said the LPG would be put into proper usage for which it was designed and earmarked for.