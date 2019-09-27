Nigeria: El-Rufai Says Ex-Senator 'May Not Be Good Enough for Kaduna Civil Service'

27 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday took to Twitter to mock a former senator from the state, Shehu Sani.

Both men are political rivals, although they were members of the same ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before Mr Sani defected to Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to contest the 2019 Senate election which he lost to the APC candidate, Uba Sani, a former aide to Mr El-Rufai.

"Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission!" Mr El-Rufai, said of Mr Sani in a tweet he posted on the social media site at 9:35 a.m. via his Twitter handle @elrufai.

Mr El-Rufai laughed out using emojis, in the tweet.

The governor's tweet was remotely prompted by a tweet from the former senator which appeared to have cast doubt on reports that Kaduna state has commenced payment of N30, 000 minimum wage to civil servants.

"Any payment of minimum wage by any state not in accordance with the template of the new minimum wage act is simply a fraud. Selective, manipulative and dubious payment is simply a deceit. Confirm full compliance from the NLC & the TUC first not from politicians," Mr Sani (@ShehuSani) had said in his tweet, on Thursday.

A Twitter user by name Saifu kajuru (@SaifuBawa) while responding to Mr Sani's remark tagged Mr El-Rufai and asked the governor to "start paying @ShehuSani minimum wage so that he can use it and buy some sense". Hence, Mr El-Rufai's response.

Messrs. El-Rufai and Sani do frequently make distasteful remarks against each other.

Mr El-Rufai recently enrolled his six-year-old son in a public primary school in Kaduna to renew the people's faith in public schools, in fulfillment of his campaign promise.

Mr Sani in his reaction dismissed the governor's action as a mere script for 2023 politics.

Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]"For people who reside in Kaduna, they know what public primary school looks like in the state, they know where they are located and the problems they are facing," the former senator told journalists.

"It is not because I have a political difference with him, no, but for whoever lives in Kaduna state knew that what the governor did with his son by enrolling him into public school was just a comedy.

"It was a badly written Kannywood or Nollywood script. I know the governor likes Kannywood and Nollywood actors and actresses, but as far as l am concerned, that was a bad and poorly written script for the media in preparatory for 2023 and nothing else.

"He would have done better by upgrading schools in Kaduna, you cannot spend N195m in a particular school and then take your son and the media to that school and think you have done anything different," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

