Tanzania: Millions of Poor People Access Justice Through Lsf Projects

MORE than five million poor Tanzanians have received legal aid services and assisted through a nation-wide paralegal projects implemented by legal aid organisations with funding from the Legal Services Facility (LSF).

This was revealed in Dodoma recently during a stakeholders meeting of legal aid providers involved in the implementation of LSF-financed paralegal and legal aid projects across the country in Tanzania mainland and Z anzibar.

The meeting which attracted representatives from 200 legal aid organization sought to provide space for stakeholders to discuss success stories registered in the implementation of the project and put in place workable strategies for improvement of legal aid service delivery and assist millions of needy people to access justice.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, LSF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lulu Ng'wanakilala said "In general, we have made great strides in the implementation of this project...we have reached more than five million people with various legal problems since the project started in 2011.

All these people have received legal aid services through paralegals from legal aid providers funded by LSF in the country.

"So far, LSF has recruited over 3,000 paralegals who work mainly in rural areas, where majority of people do not have access to legal aid services and experience various legal and related problems, especially women.

Some of the problems facing many people include ones related to inheritance, land, child custody and early pregnancy among others, according to an official statement issued by LSF.

According to the LSF CEO, the meeting, beside other things, focused on enabling legal providers to evaluate the objectives of the project and find out what they have achieved or not and chart out strategies to widen the scope of legal aid service delivery and enable poor Tanzanians to access justice.

"Legal aid services have greatly expanded and helped many people to access justice across the country. For instance, last year more than three million people were reached and received legal aid services, whereby 76,000 cases were filed and 60 per cent of them were resolved," she said.

Mr Marius Isavika, Project Manager from KASADEFO (Simiyu Region), one of the organisations implementing LSF-financed project, said his organisation had resolved many land disputes and solved other problems facing people living in rural areas through paralegals in various wards in Simiyu Region.

"We focus more on women and poor people living in rural areas, taking into account that it is only seven per cent of Simiyu residents who live in urban areas. So, we, KASADEFO, see the LSF project as a big help to poor people (with legal and problems) in Simiyu region."

On her part, Ms Veronica Olomi, Communication Officer of KWIECO (Kilimanjaro), said through about 170 paralegals, the organisation assisted many people out of various legal problems, "but we still have a big challenge, because the paralegals we have serve in fewer wards compared to the number of people in need of legal aid services.

This means legal aid services are still inaccessible to many people.

"However, as an organisation, we continue raising public awareness, especially in wards without paralegals to enable them utilise available systems-ward tribunals, local government, social development officers and various organs-so that they may get their rights," she said.

The meeting also focused on building capacity, addressing various challenges in various parts of the country and set priorities in the implementation of projects to bring about development and get the anticipated results, which are equal rights to all for the development of the people and the country in general, according to Ms Scholastica Jullu, the LSF Project Director.