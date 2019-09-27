Angola: MP Highlights Local Governments' Legislation Approval

Cuito — The civic activist and MP David Mendes said last Thursday in Cuito, central Bié Province, that he hopes the National Assembly (Parliament), after the parliamentary holydays that end on 15 October, will focus on the approval of the remaining legislation for the first local elections in Angola, scheduled to happen next year.

The opposition UNITA MP said so while delivering a lecture on "The Administrative Supervision over the Local Governments", held in the ambit of the "Citizenship Project" promoted by local youths.

Meanwhile, last August, the National Assembly finally approved, by unanimity, the legislative package for the local elections, remaining only the bill that will define the municipalities that will be part of this initial experience, since it has been agreed the gradual implementation of local governments.

The MP and jurist stressed that it is really necessary that upon resuming work the parliament focuses on issues relating to the organisation of the country's first local elections and making the democratisation process move forward.