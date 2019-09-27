Uganda: NRM Wins Hoima, Kaabong By-Elections

27 September 2019
The Observer (Kampala)
By Our Reporter

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer has won the Hoima by-election by more than 4,621 votes.

According to results announced by the Electoral Commission at about 3 am today, the NRM candidate, Harriet Mugenyi Businge garnered 33,210 votes against 28,589 votes for the joint opposition candidate Asinansi Nyakato.

There were reports and counter-accusations of voter bribery and rigging by both camps. The seat fell vacant after the incumbent Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the people of the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2019.

KAABONG

Likewise, Christine Nakwang Tubo, the NRM candidate is the new Woman MP for Kaabong district. She was declared the winner by the district returning officer, Julius Ogwang Ongom at the tally centre in Kaabong Community Hall.

Nakwang was competing with FDC's Judith Adyaka Nalibe who quit the electoral race over alleged limited support from her party. Adyaka fled the district weeks before the Thursday polls. She even failed to turn up to cast her own vote at Camp Swahili NUSAF Community Hall.

Nakwang garnered 22,532 votes against 1,692 votes gained by Adyaka. She told journalists that her priority will be vested in improving health, education and agriculture in the district. Nakwang led in all the polling stations with a big margin.

She is returning to parliament after losing the seat to Rose Lilly Akello in another by-election in 2017.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.