Uganda: NRM Wins Hoima, Kaabong By-Elections

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer has won the Hoima by-election by more than 4,621 votes.

According to results announced by the Electoral Commission at about 3 am today, the NRM candidate, Harriet Mugenyi Businge garnered 33,210 votes against 28,589 votes for the joint opposition candidate Asinansi Nyakato.

There were reports and counter-accusations of voter bribery and rigging by both camps. The seat fell vacant after the incumbent Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the people of the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2019.

KAABONG

Likewise, Christine Nakwang Tubo, the NRM candidate is the new Woman MP for Kaabong district. She was declared the winner by the district returning officer, Julius Ogwang Ongom at the tally centre in Kaabong Community Hall.

Nakwang was competing with FDC's Judith Adyaka Nalibe who quit the electoral race over alleged limited support from her party. Adyaka fled the district weeks before the Thursday polls. She even failed to turn up to cast her own vote at Camp Swahili NUSAF Community Hall.

Nakwang garnered 22,532 votes against 1,692 votes gained by Adyaka. She told journalists that her priority will be vested in improving health, education and agriculture in the district. Nakwang led in all the polling stations with a big margin.

She is returning to parliament after losing the seat to Rose Lilly Akello in another by-election in 2017.