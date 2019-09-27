Uganda: Hope Fades for Girl Missing in Kisoro Flash Floods

27 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

The search is on, for a six-year-old girl, who was washed away by flash floods in Rubona village, Kisoro District.

Authorities say Praise Iradukunda, a Primary one pupil at Rubona Primary School and daughter to one, Enos Nkurunziza was washed away during a heavy downpour that hit the area on Wednesday evening while heading home from school. The downpour also destroyed a number of houses and schools in the same area. Also ruined were acreages of crop gardens across the district.

Rubona village chairperson, Mr Clever Maniragaba said locals spent the entire Thursday searching for the young girl. However, their hopes of finding her alive faded when they recovered pieces of her cloth and sandals, which were stuck in the trenches.

The area has witnessed a series of destructions arising out of heavy rains in recent weeks. One of the most devastating was a downpour that destroyed Kitanga Health Centre II in Kashambya Sub County, Rukiga District.

Early this month, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority indicated that most parts of the country would have above-normal rainfall, according to the Uganda Outlook for Sept to Dec 2019 Rainfall Forecast Bulletin.

The Bulletin indicates that the South Western districts of Kabale, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Ntungamo, Mbarara, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Ibanda, Bushenyi, Buhweju, Mitooma, Sheema, Rubirizi, Rukiga and Kasese will have the peak of rains around October, with a cessation of seasonal rains expected in December.

Authorities advised communities to desilt and open community drainage systems in order to ensure that their areas do not flood during the downpour. In the case of flash floods, the authorities warned people against crossing roads when the water levels have risen.

