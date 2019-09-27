Namibia: Swapo Blocks Omaheke Graft Probe

THE Omaheke Regional Council's monthly meeting ended in chaos yesterday after a group of Swapo members decided to block discussions on alleged corruption by top leaders at the council.

The Namibian was informed that some Swapo members, including regional coordinator Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura and some district leaders - dressed in party regalia - refused to leave the council chambers yesterday to prevent a motion calling for an investigation into alleged corrupt practices by chief regional officer Maria Vaendwanawa from being discussed.

The motion, tabled by Nudo councillor Erwin Katjizeu, is calling for the suspension of Vaendwanawa, who has been accused of mismanaging the regional council's affairs.

Vaendwanawa has also been widely accused, by some councillors, of corruption and other irregularities related to overpayment of certain companies contracted by the regional council.

Katjizeu, in his motion, alleged that several companies benefited from questionable deals under Vaendwanawa's watch.

The Namibian understands that some Swapo councillors were against this motion, saying the allegations against Vaendwanawa were tribal and politically motivated.

The party's regional leadership also held a meeting last week to discourage the councillors from supporting the motion to suspend Vaendwanawa.

The Namibian understands that the regional leadership also wants to recall Swapo's Epukiro councillor, Cornelius Kanguatjivi, from the regional council. Kanguatjivi has been vocal against corruption at the regional council.

He told The Namibian earlier this month that he would support the move to suspend the chief regional officer if there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations made.

Sources told The Namibian that the distraction was planned by Swapo's regional executive leadership who want to protect Vaendwanawa from being suspended.

According to sources, the ruling party's regional executive committee held a caucus meeting on Wednesday, where the distraction was plotted to block discussions on the motion.

The Omaheke regional council's chairperson, Ignatius Kariseb, confirmed that he adjourned the meeting because some members of the community refused to vacate the council chambers.

He said he explained to community members that as per the Local Authorities Act, the motion had to be discussed behind closed doors because it concerns an employee of the regional council.

However, Kariseb said community members refused to leave the chambers, demanding to be present throughout the discussion of the motion. He dismissed allegations that Swapo councillors and the party's regional executive leaders had connived to block the motion.

"Council matters that concern staff members cannot be discussed in the presence of the public, and it was not about Swapo. I requested them (community members) to leave the chambers about five times, but they refused to go out. So, I had no option but to adjourn the meeting," he continued.

Katjizeu yesterday told The Namibian that he was baffled at how the ruling party disrupted the council meeting.

He said he will not be discouraged from pursuing the investigation into the alleged corrupt practices against Vaendwanawa.

"A few members of the community left, but others, including the Swapo regional executive members, refused to leave, knowing that the motion would not be discussed in their presence," he said.

He added: "We are not doing this for political reasons, but we are doing it for the betterment of the community".

"Why is she untouchable? If she knows she has done nothing wrong, she must just allow the investigation to take place," he said.

Swapo's regional coordinator, Kaukuata-Mbura, yesterday rejected claims that she had plotted the disruption at the regional council.

She said they did not plan to interrupt council proceedings, but only wanted to be part of the discussion. She only ordered Swapo councillors not to support the motion because it was "a Nudo motion".

"I cannot allow my people to support Nudo because I know what is going on. Therefore, I directed my councillors not to support it. We are not saying there are no irregularities, but we don't like the manner they [opposition councillors] are dealing with the issue," she reasoned.

She added that people who attended the meeting in Swapo attire were not instructed by the party, but "they were coming from the Swapo office."

"Everyone came to the council meeting on their own to hear the outcome of the meeting. As a mother in my home, I will not allow my councillors to support the opposition motion," she reiterated.