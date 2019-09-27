Ghana: Golf - Odoom Tops Capt. 1 Medal Table

Daniel Odoom last Saturday put up an outstanding performance to maintain his lead on the Captain One Founders Monthly Medal table after recording 69 points.

Held at the Obuasi Golf Course, Odoom beat over 30 members to maintain the top spot ahead of closest contenders, Tarci Naa and Abubakar Nafui who recorded 34 points each for the second positions.

The event which was the fifth medal of the year formed part of activities towards the main Captain One Golf Society Invitational tournament scheduled for January 2020.

The likes of JS Ghartey, Derrick Arthur, Musa Bukari, Solomon Harvey, Karim Adam and Issah Adams are among the first 10 golfers on the leader board ahead of the next event in Bogoso.

However four winners on the day were presented with prizes for their efforts.

They included Maxwell Owusu Bonsu and J.S Turkson from the host club Obuasi who tied for the first prize.

While Issah Adams and Karim Adam also from Obuasi Golf Club also tied for the third and fourth prize.

Tournament Director, Mr. Harvey, commended 10 players that distinguished themselves urged members of the society and other golfers to continue working hard ahead of the upcoming event at Bogoso and the grand finale in January.

Captain for the Obuasi Golf Club, Alf Garnett was excited to host the society and looked forward to an exciting tournament in January.