Ghana: UPSA Introduces Three New Masters Programmes

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) in an effort to promote academic excellence has launched three new programmes.

The courses are Masters programmes in Peace, Security and Intelligence, Brands and Communication Management and Masters in Business Administration in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The targeted groups are security personnels, legal professionals, public sector officers, researchers, individuals and professionals in private organisations.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Barnor, launching the programme on Wednesday said it was the institution's mission to provide professional education and training in business and other social science-related disciplines.

He said although Ghana was currently perceived to be one of the most peaceful and stable democratic country in Africa, with no history of national civil strife, minor conflicts in parts of the country posed a serious threat hence, the need to introduce the peace, security and intelligence programme to create public awareness on intelligence gathering and public security and safety.

"Conflict among families, spouses at the organisational levels between workers and employers as well as service providers and their clients threaten economic growth and the stability of the country," he added.

The brands and communication management would provide the students with knowledge of role of brand and communication to create strong brand equity, adding that the graduates were likely to become brand managers, creative designers' strategist, accounts managers among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof Barnor said the country was highly endowed with entrepreneurial talent but unable to fully tap into this due to socio-economic circumstances hence, the MBA programme to effectively equip the students to scale their impact.

"Ghana like most developing economies must have social entrepreneurs and innovators that would provide the necessary skills to create and reduce unemployment and to also handle various financial problems confronting businesses," he added.

He said individuals in Ghana and abroad who had obtained a good first degree (second class lower division or better) from an accredited university could apply, adding that, fully qualified professionals could also apply.

Prof Barnor commended the various committees for a good job done in designing the courses and expressed optimism that the programmes would contribute to the development agenda of the government to help address unemployment challenges in the country.