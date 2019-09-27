Ghana: Information Ministry Holds 5th Town Hall Meeting in Bolga

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Ministry of Information will hold the fifth Town Hall meeting for the year in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga on Monday, September 30.

The event which will be held in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) is on the theme: 'Accounting for financial sector resolution, jobs and agriculture.'

Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide said the exercise was in line with the government's agenda of promoting transparency through the dissemination of information at the decentralised level.

He said the event which would take place at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall would be under the distinguished chairmanship of Bonaaba Baba Salifu Alemeyarom, the Vice President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

"The town hall meeting will feature presentations from the Ministries of Finance, Food and Agriculture and Employment and Labour Relations. State agencies including; the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, the Youth Employment Agency, the Nation Builders Corp, Securities and Exchanges Commission and the Bank of Ghana," he emphasised.

According to him, these individual institutions and agencies would make presentations at the town hall meeting. In addition, all municipal and district chief executives in the region would give evidence based accounts of key development projects within their individual jurisdictions.

Finally, he said the Information Services Department would mount a photo exhibition to showcase all government flagship projects and programmes in the region.

