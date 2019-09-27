Ghana: FBNBank Holds Draw for 'Save and Win' Promotion

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

THE first mini draw of the 'Save and Win' Promotion of FBNBank has been held with 10 customers walking away with variety of prizes.

Under the Caritas platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the first three drawn lucky customers went home with smart phones. Those in the fourth to 10th positions received mobile network airtime each.

The next draw, slated for October, would also reward 10 other customers before a third draw later in November.

Rewards at the Grand Draw will include an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai, an all-expenses paid trip to South Africa and a weekend stay at the Royal Senchi Hotel, a washing machine, a 32-inch Digital TV, gas cooker and a table top fridge.

Speaking at the draw, held in Accra, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana, said the purpose of the promotion was to reward existing and new customers that have cultivated the culture of saving.

He said with a longstanding 125-year heritage of strength and dynamism in providing financial solutions that meet individual and business customers' needs, FBNBank Ghana "will continue to provide you with products and platforms that make you bank easier."

"At FBNBank, the customers come first and are at the heart of what we do. Therefore, as a bank, we believe we must find a better way everyday to make our customers' banking experience better," he added.

Launched in August, the bank's staff, their families, agency partners and vendors are exempted from participating in the promo.

To be entered into the Promo, customers need to make a deposit of GH¢200.00; and/or multiples of it into an existing or new individual savings/current account. Each GH¢200.00 deposit earns a customer 1 point.

This year's promotion is the third in the series of the bank.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

