Ghana: Kofi Manu Concerned Over Structure of Vetting Committee

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr. Kofi Manu, a football administrator and an official of Sekondi Hasaacas has raised concerns over the composition of the Vetting Committee for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

He questioned the inclusion of the Committee's Chairman, Mr. Frank Davies, adding that he was not happy with his inclusion.

Mr. Manu in an interview with the GNA Sport said, he had doubts the Chairman of the Committee would be fair since he had interest in the outcome of the vetting process.

"The Vetting Committee should be neutral people from outside who have not shown affiliation with any member and who have not shown interest before. For instance, Mr. Davies was contracted by the NC as a lawyer to write to Osei Kwaku Palmer concerning a 10 per cent payment.

"He is also a known Olympics supporter. For these two reasons, he should not be allowed to serve on the vetting committee because he has interest," he argued.

Mr. Manu said there would be conflict of interest on the Chairman's part if Mr. Fred Pappoe, a Director of Olympics appear before the Committee because of his affiliation to the club whilst suggesting there would be prejudice and partiality towards Mr. Palmer if he appeared before the Committee.

Members of the Committee were expected to begin work from yesterday and end on October 4 after being sworn in at a ceremony held at the GFA Secretariat in Accra on Thursday September 19.

The chairman of the Committee is Mr. Frank Davies with Corporate Governance Consultant and legal practitioner, Mrs. Marian Barnor and Mr. Emmanuel Darkwah as members.

Other members are Mr. Reginald Laryea, Marketing and Business Executive and Mr. Richard Akpokavie, a Sports Administrator and Legal Practitioner.

