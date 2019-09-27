Ghana: GTA Sensitises Food, Beverage Vendors On Safety

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Grace Senam Klay

Ho — The Ghana Tourism Authority, on Tuesday organised a day's sensitisation programme on food and hygiene for the informal food and beverage sectors in Ho.

The programme was funded by the Ghana Tourism Fund and supported by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) and the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

The objective was to improve participants' knowledge and practice on food safety and hygiene.

Dr Mrs Patricia Owusu-Darko, a Senior Lecturer of the Kumasi Technical University urged the participants to protect food from contamination and also avoid the use of unwholesome foods.

"Avoid adding leftover foods to fresh foods and also reject foodstuffs from unreliable sources," she added.

She also advised the participants to avoid adding unknown spices to food and also keep food at the right temperature always.

Dr Owusu-Darko entreated the participants to always keep their surrounding clean and maintain personal hygiene.

Earlier, Miss Ruth Akosua Akyemah, Monitoring Officer of GTA urged the participants to pay the one per cent tourism levy monthly.

Miss Francisa Quansah, Senior Quality Assurance Officer also urged participants to check the identity cards of inspection officers before they allowed them to inspect their restaurants.

About 100 participant from the informal food and beverage sectors participated.

The topics treated were Food safety and hygiene, Food and beverage service, Finance and Accounting basics.

Certificates were awarded to all participants at the end of the programme.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

