Ghana Wins Two ICAO Awards

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana has won two prestigious awards at the ongoing 40th International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

The safety award was in recognition of Ghana obtaining Africa's highest score in Aviation Safety Oversight after scoring a provisional Effective Implementation (EI) rate of 89.89 percent.

This was after ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) on April 3, 2019, in line with the United Nations Aviation Agency's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme.

The award for security was in recognition of the country's high commitment to the ICAO's recommended standards and protocols on security at the Airport and Ghana's airspace.

The awards scheme was established in support of the ICAO's No Country Left Behind initiative.

Additionally, 16 other certificates were awarded for safety and 17 certificates awarded for security to member states of ICAO who had improved upon their safety and security standards.

Present to receive the awards for Ghana was the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda; Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Simon Allotey; Ghana's Ambassador to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo and the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa.

The President for the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, in his address stressed the need for member states to maintain safety in the aviation space.

He said "it is important for us to continue to remind ourselves that even in the era of innovation, Aviation safety, security and sustainability must remain our most fundamental priorities ".

On his part, Mr Adda remarked that the awards were great achievement to the country's efforts, as it would complement the sector's hard work and perseverance.

He further noted that the aviation sector held great potential to developing the country's economy, saying "aviation holds a lot to transform our lives. The socioeconomic benefits are there but all comes from the safety and security which we've been able to achieve".

