Ghana: Vodafone Named Most Innovative Procurement Company

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana has been named the organisation with the most innovative procurement process at the second edition of the Procurement and Supply Chain Awards.

Vodafone Ghana was acknowledged for introducing a technology that has automated its processes, particularly the physical logistics and administrative aspects. These have remarkably minimised disruptions in its overall business efficiency.

The Supply Chain team also introduced an extensive strategic cost-cutting programme, which yielded impressive results in operational cost and maximised value in every procurement transaction across the country.

The telecommunications giant also picked an award for its excellence in sourcing while Supply Chain Head, Michael Owusu was named one of the top 20 Supply Chain leaders in the country.

Commenting on the awards, Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager said: "We are excited to be recognised for our strategic deployment of cutting edge procurement processes in enhancing our business efficiency. The corporate environment is experiencing a shift in paradigm due to the power of technology and we will continue to deploy innovation and creativity in satisfying our customers."

Speaking after his recognition, an elated Michael Owusu said: "This is a reflection of our aggressive commitment to lead by example in Ghana's telecom sector. Achievements such as this can only spur us on to do even more to entrench our reputation in Ghana. I am truly excited and proud of what we have done in these past few years."

Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (GPSCA) honour the most esteemed, innovative, and transformative players in the industry.

It is a celebration of outstanding achievements of teams, stakeholders and individuals who have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to succeed and have continually set standards of excellence in the procurement and supply chain profession.

