Ghana: Gh¢97, 277 Disbursed to 65 More PLWDs in Ho West District

SIXTY-FIVE more People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the Ho West District were presented with a total of GH¢97,277 and various capital inputs at the district capital, Dzolo-Kpuita on Thursday.

This brings to GH¢208,278.60 the total cash amounts disbursed to 140 PLWD in the area since the beginning of the year, in addition to capital inputs.

The items, this time, included deep freezers, sewing machines, agro-chemicals and consignments of used clothes, among others.

Mr Roland Kumfo, District Social Welfare and Community Development Officer said at the ceremony that 40 more PLWD would be similarly supported in November, this year.

Giving a break-down of the donation, he said that the cash amounts and items were meant to support 100 of the recipients in their income generation activities, educational support for 20 of them and medical support for the remaining 20 recipients.

"In terms of medical support we expect them to acquire assistance devices for mobility through the support we give them," Mr Kumfo explained.

He said that the programme was made possible with funding from three per cent of the Assemblies Common Fund.

According to the District Social Welfare and Community Development Officer, the beneficiaries would be monitored to ensure that they use the cash amounts and items for their intended purpose only.

According to him, the capital inputs presented to the PLWDs in the previous quarters of the year included, corn mills, photo-copiers and printers and tools for poultry farming among others.

Mr Kumfo gave the assurance that the programme, a poverty reduction initiative, would be sustained.

Meanwhile, the DCE, Mr Ernest Victor Apau has met with members of the Ho West Queens Association to review the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development agendas and other policies with the traditional rulers.

He announced that a GH¢1.6million social support project would be implemented in 2020 to cater for three feeder roads in the district, 50 wells, 25 dug-outs and a 100-acre tree crop venture.