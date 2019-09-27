Ghana: COCOBOD to Purchase Fertiliser Locally -Vice President

27 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Adadevoh

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has been directed to purchase all fertilisers intended to be supplied to cocoa farmers locally next year, since local fertiliser companies have the capacity to supply them.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who announced the directive said with the government's flagship programme of 'One-District, One Factory', there were sufficient fertiliser factories operating in the country to meet local demands.

He said Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire had agreed to have a stake in determining the floor price of cocoa on the world market and pay income differential to cocoa farmers, starting October in 2020/2021 cocoa season.

This, he said, would ensure a living wage for cocoa farmers and improve their sources of livelihoods. Dr Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to establish a pension scheme for cocoa farmers to guarantee a regular source of income after retirement.

He said the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) would soon make presentations to the economic management team on the modalities of the scheme and subsequently submit it to cabinet for approval.

Vice President Bawumia announced this when he delivered the keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the Olam Ghana Cocoa held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra on Wednesday.

Dr Bawumia unveiled a development project being undertaken by Olam Ghana Cocoa to provide potable water to 20 communities across the country

Olam Ghana Cocoa also committed GH¢500,000.00 towards the establishment of educational endowment fund in 10 communities within its operational areas, with each community receiving GH¢50,000.00 each as seed capital, to support needy but brilliant students in those areas.

The beneficiary communities include Sefwi-Wiawso, Sefwi-Anhwiawso and Wassa Amenfi all in the Western North and Western regions, Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region and Olam Wa Na Educational Fund in the Northern Region. Others are Olam Ahafoman Educational Fund, Olam Denkyireman Educational Fund, Tepaman Educational Fund, Kwaboadi Educational Fund and Olam Joseph Antwi Memorial Educational Fund.

The ceremony brought together more than 5000 cocoa farmers across the country, cocoa purchasing clerks, traditional leaders and key partners in the cocoa value chain. Vice President Bawumia reiterated government's commitment towards creating a conducive business environment for the private sector to thrive and complement government's efforts of achieving a Ghana beyond aid.

He said the government was supporting the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to undertake Youth in Cocoa programme, so that they would replace the ageing cocoa farmers and bring fresh energy in the cocoa production industry.

In addition, the government was supporting COCOBOD to undertake re-planting and rehabilitation programme to replace diseased and old cocoa trees in the quest to enhance production and prevent compromising the quality of Ghana's cocoa beans.

Vice President Bawumia commended Olam Ghana Cocoa for embracing digital technology in advancing credit and paying cocoa farmers, saying that it was in tandem with government's efforts to create a cashlite economy to promote financial inclusion.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Mugabe Family Snubs Mausoleum, Takes Body for Village Burial
Trump's 'Favorite Dictator' in Hot Water
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.