Ghana: Maundy Launches His 'Darkest Humanity' Book in Accra

Maxwell Maundy a writer and speaker on Tuesday launched his book "Darkest Humanity" in Accra.

The author described the book as a product of his years of pain, anger and bitterness in the hands of the British immigration authorities.

It was also partly inspired by the British Dream, a novel he read while in prison.

The launch was attended by many, including Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Dr Vladmir Antwi Danso, Dean of Academic Affairs at Ghana Armed Forces Command Staff College and other dignitaries.

Mr Maundy was arrested and processed for deportation in October 2007 in his quest to complete his master's degree in the United Kingdom but his residence permit expired.

"I decided to stay on as an illegal immigrant to pursue my master's degree after which I will return to Ghana," he said.

He recounted an instance where he helped the British Intelligence Agency to clamp down on a corrupt official who wanted to take bribe from him.

"With my assistance the Metropolitan Police Service undertook a one year investigations into the activities of the corrupt official," he added.

Mr Maundy further said he testified in court until the Blackfriars crown court found the official guilty and had him jailed for three years.

He lamented how he was abandoned after the trial for his generosity towards the government.

In his review, Mr Vladmir Antwi Danso, said the book was an epic journey of a Ghanaian immigrant whose intention was not to seek asylum but an opportunity to embark on a master's programme.

He recounted how Maxwell came to him telling him how he wanted to narrate the ordeal in a story.

"The 16 chapter edition is woven on a canvas that brings different menus on one plate" he added.

Dr Antwi Danso asserted that the book was not an autobiography rather than one about "Britain of yesterday and today, talking about humanity and conscience".