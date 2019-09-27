Ghana: Armwrestling Federation Calls for Sponsorship On Its 3rd Anniv

Since its inauguration in September, 2016 GAF was mandated by the National Sports Authority (NSA) as the 40th recognised sporting federation to be solely responsible for the development and promotion of armwrestling in Ghana.

A statement signed by its president Charles Osei Asibey said as the fastest growing sport and the most talk about today apart from football, GAF within the period has chalked many successes and still counting - making armwrestling rank amongst the top active federations in Ghana.

Affiliated to the Ghana Olympic Committee, World and Africa Armwrestling Federations, the national team, The 'Golden Arms' have been to all major competitions organised by the international bodies winning a record medal haul of 128 continental medals with 57 per cent being gold medals.

"It is worthy to note that the highest achievement is the hosting of the Africa Armwrestling Championships which was touted as a mini-world championship and the introduction of the sport in seven regions, trained 47 coaches and 29 referees drafted from Schools, Security Services, Tertiary Institutions and the communities."

According to the statement, Ghana Armwrestling in three years is considered the best in Africa in terms of development, boasting of having 11 senior referees (the best on the continent), the only female referee in Africa, a World Certified Junior Referee and the Director for Training in Africa.

"As the major challenge being sponsorship and financing, the federation in the years ahead will continue to engage its partners in development, that is, the National Sports Authority, Tertiary Institutions, GES, Gyms the Communities, our sponsors and corporate Ghana to combine forces in making armwrestling a sport of choice covering the entire nation.

"As we prepare for the World Championship in Romania, we appeal for financial support/sponsorship to enable the "Golden Arms" win a World Championship medal.

On this occasion of our third anniversary, we appreciate the great support from the media and friends, Kofikrom Pharmacy, T.T Brothers, Twellium Industries, Awards Center, ABL's Eagle Extra Stout, GTV Sports+ and the many, who have in diverse ways towards the fast growth of the armwrestling and call for support from institutions willing to build brands to consider the Ghana Armwrestling Federation brands."

The statement lauded the efforts of its members, the hardworking board and the working team of Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Charles Binney, Nii Otoo Lankyn, Kenneth Odeng Adade, Osei Tutu, Thomas Boakye Agyemang, Frank Osei Wusu, The "Golden Arms", the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and many others.