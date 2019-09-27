Ghana: Minister Advises Traders to Observe Hygiene

Traders operating in the various markets in the La Nkwatanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have been urged to observe strict hygienic conditions.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who made the call, explained it was the only way to ensure that the public did not buy contaminated food.

She said this on Wednesday at a meeting with executives of the traders at the Madina Market as part of her Greater Accra regional tour.

The minister was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng and other sanitation officers of the assembly and the ministry.

According to her, the municipality had become the first point of call as such every activity undertaken in the market must be clean.

Ms Dapaah said "the economy of the country is in your hands because you deal directly with farm produce, as such you must be protected from diseases caused by unhygienic conditions".

She said with the Planting for Food and Jobs in full swing, women would have a lot of work to do as more food stuffs would be produced.

The MCE said the market activities kept on increasing with its attending challenges, but assured of providing more litter bins, adding that security was being beefed up to prevent people from dumping waste on the streets.

The secretary to the Madina Traders Association, Eunice Quao, said the group would work with stakeholders to address problems of members.

At Otinibi also in the municipality, the minister and her entourage met with pupils of the Otinibi Basic schools and urged them to ensure to always keep their surroundings clean.